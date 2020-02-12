100 Years Ago 1920

The Lewiston Republican city committee will meet Wednesday night—the last gathering, it is expected, before the caucus Friday. With no candidate in sight yet to head the republican ticket, politicians, citizens, tax-payers and the rest of us are awaiting the meeting with considerable interest. It is no secret that the republicans haven’t agreed on a candidate for mayor. The Kavanagh movement appeared to take all the available enthusiasm, and when Mr. Kavanagh decided he couldn’t run it was quite a blow to the party. Since then several have been suggested for leaders but one by one for one reason or another, no public announcement was made, and again on, Wednesday, with an almost hourly report of hearing news, the campaign is drifting along.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The 60th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America was celebrated by Boy Scout Troop 111 last night at the First Universalist Church in Auburn. Troop 111 celebrated its 43rd birthday with a Parent’s Night: Court of Honor program. The family supper was attended by more than 180 parents and scouts, They were informed that the troop was the recipient of the National Camping Award and the 0 percent Life Banner. Scoutmaster Ted White showed slides of the troop’s activities and Assistant Scoutmaster Emile Bourgoin narrated two special Eagle Trail ceremony that honored many Scouts, receiving ranks. Highlighting the affair was the presentation of Eagle Scouts awards to David Whitney, an eighth grader at Walton School and to William Tinkham an Edward Little High School senior.

25 Years Ago: 1995

On Saturday, volunteer Judy D’Amour will entertain young children with stories about bears in the Children’s Department at the Auburn Pubic Library. Children may bring their favorite “Teddy” and listen the story of “The Three Bears” and others. The fun begins at 10 a.m.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

