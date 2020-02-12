Students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay were greeted with sunshine and a cool wind during recess on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Rivers Purrington prepares to throw a football to a classmate. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Spruce Mountain Elementary School fourth grader Elyssa Yanelli swings during recess in Jay, Wednesday, Feb. 5. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay played basketball and climbed mounds of snow during recess on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
jay maine, Spruce Mountain Elementary School
Related Stories
Latest Articles