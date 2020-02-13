The Szanton Company’s 48 Hampshire St. development in Auburn is three months away from opening.

The 53-unit building is on pace to open in early May, according to a news release. It will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as a mix of market-rate and affordable units.

Market-rate units are expected to range from $925 to $1,350 a month and affordable from roughly $600 to $1,015.

Planning for the project started in the summer of 2017 and involved buying a city lot.

“We’re thrilled to be at the point where we can start meeting with potential tenants and showing them our building,” President Nathan Szanton said in the release. “The apartments aren’t completely finished yet, but folks can see mostly how they’ll look. By the end of March, we’ll have a completely finished unit to show people.”

This story was originally published as part of “The Buzz: Break coffee shop moving to Lewiston.” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: