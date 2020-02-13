MECHANIC FALLS — Northeast Bank has donated $500 to the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The museum, established in 2008 at 272 Lewiston Road, is the only physical country music hall of fame museum east of Nashville. It has thousands of pieces of historic memorabilia.

The 43rd Annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Silver Spur on May 17. New members will be honored and a lively concert showcasing Hall of Fame inductees and living legends will follow.

