AUBURN – George T. Bell Jr., 92, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn, with his family by his side. Born in Portland on August 17, 1927, he was the son of Gertrude Kavanagh Bell and George T. Bell Sr.

He was educated in Portland schools, and was a graduate of Deering High School, class of 1945. George enlisted in the U.S. Navy while still in high school, missing the graduation ceremony in the process, and served in the Pacific conflict of WWII.

He returned to Maine after his military service, and on Sept. 4, 1950, he married the love of his life, the former Mary Flaherty. They were married for over 69 years when Mary passed away on Jan. 15, 2020.

George was employed by Central Maine Power in many different positions over a 42 year career, retiring as the district manager for the Lewiston-Auburn area. Over the years, he was very active in the local business community, and served as president of both the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. In his younger years he enjoyed golf and dancing. He and Mary especially enjoyed Little Sebago and Thompson Lake, the ocean beaches of Maine, and wintering in Florida.

He took great pride and interest in his children and grandchildren’s lives, and loved spending time with his family. A member of Sacred Heart Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, he is survived by two sons, Lawrence and wife Joline of Litchfield, and John and wife Denise of Kennebunk, a daughter, Kathleen and husband Richard Huber of Newmarket, N.H., one daughter-in-law Claire Bell; six grandchildren, Daniel and wife Daniela Huber, Kristen Huber, David and wife Nataly Bell, Ryan Bell, Maeve Bell, and Nolan Bell; and a great-grandchild, Karina Huber.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sons, Joseph Bell, and Thomas M. Bell, who passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, 9 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, South Portland directly after funeral.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Hospice House Fund

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

