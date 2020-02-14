The Button for Babes Giving Circle members took time out from their regular button bee to have a Valentine Luncheon at LaFleur’s. This program over the last year has donated to Western ME Homeless Outreach,Children’s Task Force,.Phoenix and RSU9 Food Pantries totaling over $4,000. The money was raise from making button bracelets and selling them for $5 each. in photo left to right Back row: Celia Holmes, Gayle Long,Jean Bernard, Diane McDonald, Sheila Giffin, George Doiron (musical accompaniment),Shannon Smith,treasurer,middle row :Janis Pelletier, Front row:Martina Eastman,Jay Bee coordinator,Karin Paine, Fern Doiron. Absent; Bonnie Samson, Rita Crowley, CJ Jerry, Donna Storer,Sheila Flagg, Mary Castonguay,Jean Gilbert,Connie Fournier, Helen Hobbs. Submitted photo

