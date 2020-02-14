Lewiston Duplicate Bridge Club winners

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Duplicate Bridge Club winners on Feb. 11 were: First, Jeanine Kivus and David Lock; second, Cindy and Bob Kirchherr; third, Claire Lyons and Rosemarie Goodwin. Games are played at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Call 207-754-1431 if a partner is needed.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshops announced

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19 and March 4.

Lewiston-UMA, 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

New chapter for Shakers will be program topic

NEW GLOUCESTER — “A New Chapter in the History of the Maine Shakers” is the title of a program about the Gorham and Poland Shakers to be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road (Rte. 231). The speaker will be Br. Arnold Hadd of the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Community.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be served. The program is being sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Author Annette Vance Dorey giving talk in Durham

DURHAM — The Durham Historic District Commission will be hosting author Annette Vance Dorey at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Eureka Center in Durham. She will be giving an illustrated talk about her book “Maine Mothers Who Murdered 1875-1925: Doing Time in State Prison.” The extensive research behind the book reveals previously untold stories of more than 30 mothers accused of murder.

Life’s obstacles examined at Lifetree Café

LEWISTON — A rock climber’s struggle to come back after a devastating 100-foot fall will be explored Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lifetree Café, 1919 Lisbon Road, Lewiston, in the basement of South Lewiston Baptist Church. The program begins at 5:45 p.m. with a sharing of appetizers and life stories. Bring an appetizer to share. The filmed interview will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Overcoming Life’s Obstacles: How a 10-Story Fall Changed One Man’s Perspective,” features a filmed interview with Craig DeMartino, an avid rock climber who tumbled off a rocky cliff and plummeted the equivalent of 10 stories.

During the program, Lifetree participants will have the opportunity to talk about obstacles they have faced and overcome in their own lives.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected].

Learn about non-timber products at woodland meeting

SOUTH PARIS — Trees are not the only thing which can be harvested from nature. Non-timber forest products (NTFP) are traditionally used materials from the Maine woods. The Western Maine Chapter of Maine Woodland Owners (formerly SWOAM) invites the public to a free meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School to learn more about the topic. The school will be closed for vacation but the building will be open.

The program will be led by David Fuller, agriculture and non-timber forest products professional with the University of Maine. Fuller works with farmers and other woodlot owners to realize income from non-timber forest products, which range from fiber, foods, herbs and medicinals to Maine Woods icons such as walking sticks, ornamentals, resins and seeds. Learn what to can make or use from NTFP.

Contact Merle Ring at 207-743-5976 for more information.

Workshop on raising swine to be held

SOUTH PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County will hold a workshop on raising swine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the UMaine Extension office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris.

“Pork 101” topics include breed selection, nutrition, housing, health care and more. Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the workshop.

The $10 per person fee includes a BBQ rib lunch; limited financial assistance is available. Register online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-743-6329; [email protected]

Special family event with Maine author

LEWISTON — Maine author Samara Cole Doyon will read her picture book, “Magnificent Homespun Brown: A Celebration,” and lead a craft in a family event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lewiston Public Library.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Call the Children’s Desk to register and for more information at 207-513-3133.

Oxford Rec to sponsor trip to state museum

OXFORD — The Oxford Recreation Department will offer a trip to the Maine State Museum on Sunday, Feb. 23. The bus will leave the Community Center at 10:30 a.m. Cost of $25 includes transportation and admission to the museum. They will go to the Red Barn Restaurant after the museum for lunch on their own. Call 207-539-8094 to sign up.

