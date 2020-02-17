Pot-luck supper at the Wilkins House

WATERFORD — There will be a pot-luck supper at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill in Waterford Flat. Hosts will be the Tarbells. Bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share with old friends and new acquaintances. The Wilkins House is next door to the Waterford Congregational Church in Waterford Flat. Everyone is welcome.

Auburn church planning bean supper

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., will hold its monthly bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The menu consists of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and pies. Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults; children, age 6 to 12, $4; free, children under 5. For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

Mexico church holding breakfast/brunch meal

MEXICO — A breakfast/brunch will be served from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Mexico Congregational Church, UCC (the “Green Church”), 163 Main St. The meal will be served buffet style and will feature a variety of favorite breakfast foods. The $8 price includes coffee, tea, juice and hot chocolate, along with one trip through the buffet.

At the same time, the church’s Women’s Fellowship will hold a food sale in the dining room. Baked goods such as pies and whoopie pies will be offered, as well as fudge, peanut butter balls and needhams.

The dining room is handicapped accessible by using the elevator entrance.

In the event of inclement weather, a postponement date will be listed on television stations WCSH Channel 6, WMTW Channel 8, and WGME Channel 13.

Gray church holding baked bean supper

GRAY — The First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray, is holding a baked bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts are on the menu. Adults are $8; children under 12, $4. the church is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 207-657-4279; day of supper, 207-657-3279.

Sixth Street church to host bean supper

AUBURN — There will be a supper at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The menu will consist of two kinds of beans, brown bread, coleslaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, chili, assorted desserts and beverage.

The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, under age 5, free. All are welcome. Take-out is available.

Bean supper set at Lisbon Falls church

LISBON FALLS — A bean supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, sponsored by the Methodist Women.

Cost is adults, $8; ages 6 to 12, $3; age 5 and under free. For more information,, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

Pancakes and Poetry at Turner church

TURNER — The historic First Universalist Church of Turner Center, located at 450 Turner Center Road in Turner, invites the public to its first winter poetry series called Pancakes and Poetry, to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Parish.

Pancakes will be flipped by the Rev. Al Boyce, parish minister, and member Jim Talbot. The public is invited to bring a favorite winter poem or just come for the hot pancakes and listen to others as they share spirituality through poetry.

This event is free. For further information, call Boyce at 207-458-6387 or Jenifer Talbot at 207-754-1129.

Mardi Gras-Pancake Day supper in Norway

NORWAY — The members and friends of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, Norway, are preparing for a festive Mardi Gras-Pancake Day celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit, juice and coffee are on the menu. The meal is free to children under five years old; $5 for children ages 5-12 years; and $8 for adults.

In addition to the pancake supper, there will be entertainment and live music. All are welcome to celebrate Mardi Gras-Pancake day.

This is a fundraiser for the many missions of this community church.