Auburn

• Jeremy Phillips, 40, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:21 a.m. Saturday on Irving Center Street.

• Farhio Mohamed, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Auburn.

• Jeremy Vorpagel, 41, of Winthrop, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 2:31 a.m. Saturday at Bangor Savings Bank.

• Cesily Zarate, 29, of Lewiston, on charges of operating without a license and failure to give correct name, 2 a.m. Saturday on Longley Bridge.

• Alan Kelley, 38, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2 a.m. Saturday on Longley Bridge.

• Shawn Buzzell, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 9:55 a.m. Saturday at 100 Mt. Auburn Ave.

Lewiston

• Christopher Tibbs, 31, of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault, 7:10 p.m. Friday at 227 Blake St.

• Fuad Abdi, 21, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and unlawful trafficking in prison contraband, 8:20 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Street.

• Jonathan Walthers, 23, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:07 a.m. Saturday at 50 Fairmount Ave.

• Robert Scott, 52, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 4 p.m. Saturday at 98 Blake St.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: