LEWISTON — A Wilton woman charged with kidnapping three young children after she drove off in their father’s Jeep with them inside last fall agreed Thursday to a prosecutor’s motion to revoke her bail and was placed on supervised release.

A judge ordered that Shannon Dupree, 42, report to Maine Pretrial Services, an agency that will supervise her release from jail while she awaits trial on three counts of kidnapping and other felony charges.

The judge also imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and required she attend substance abuse counseling. She is barred from having alcohol, illegal drugs and prescribed opioids.

In December, Dupree was arrested in Wilton and charged with violating conditions of release after she appeared under the influence at a home in that town where police had responded to a 911 call. After her arrest, a Farmington District Court judge set her bail at $250 cash and she was freed after posting it.

Last month, she was arrested again, that time by Maine State Police in Rumford on a warrant from a motion to revoke her bail that was filed by prosecutors. A hearing on that motion was set for Thursday. At that hearing, she admitted to the violation.

Dupree was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury last month on three counts of kidnapping, each Class A felony charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison. She also faces nine other charges, including four felonies, each carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Authorities said that on Nov. 9, Dupree got into a stranger’s SUV that was parked at Brettun’s Variety store and gas station on Route 4 in Livermore. She drove it about 15 miles with three young children inside before plowing into a house and garage on a dead-end road in Jay, according to court records.

Dupree denied having any recollection of the events, according to court records.

Dupree was arrested and appeared in court Nov. 11 in Lewiston. She was released from jail two days later on $2,000 cash bail on charges of criminal restraint and unauthorized use.

Two warrants were issued for her arrest, one for the current charges and one for failing to appear in court on unrelated charges. Her whereabouts were unknown on Jan. 10, according to a grand jury report that indicted her Jan. 6 on the kidnapping charges and other counts.

