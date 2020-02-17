The public is invited to participate in a French sing-along at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in Room 170 at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College. Les Troubadours will lead in a selection of local Franco favorites. The sing-alongs are held from September through May. Admission is free. Call the USM Stormline at (207) 780-4800 to check for cancellations. For more information, call (207) 576-3212.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
French sing-along planned at USM LAC
-
Business
Maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky moving to 24/7 production in Lewiston, adding 46 jobs
-
Encore
Maine Event Comedy presents Matt Barry at Craft Brew Underground
-
Boys' Basketball
D South boys quarterfinal: Lakers survive Vikings’ upset bid
-
Encore
Maine Event Comedy presents Dawn Hartill at Bear Bones Beer