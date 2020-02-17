The public is invited to participate in a French sing-along at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in Room 170 at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College. Les Troubadours will lead in a selection of local Franco favorites. The sing-alongs are held from September through May. Admission is free. Call the USM Stormline at (207) 780-4800 to check for cancellations. For more information, call (207) 576-3212.

