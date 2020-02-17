LEWISTON – Maine Event Comedy presents the hilarious Dawn Hartill at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Bear Bones Beer in Lewiston. She’ll be joined by Nic Dufault, Brendan Williams, Jake Jacobson, and James Swaka.

Hartill hails from Lewiston and is a mom to three teenage boys. When she isn’t shopping at Shaw’s, she delights audiences of all ages by sharing her observations on life, marriage, and the experiences of trying to excel at motherhood. She won the 2016 Strand Cup Comedy Competition and has performed at ImprovBoston, Comix at Mohegan Sun, and Empire Comedy Club.

The show is free and for ages 21-and-older. Bear Bones Beer is located at 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 513-0742 or e-mail [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: