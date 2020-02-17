MONMOUTH — Cumston Public Library invites the public to a talk by Maine author Christine Burns Rudalevige at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Come and learn new ways to create recipes for sustainable and delicious meals and find out the latest tips and tricks for making the most of your produce. Rudalevige will talk about ideas for home cooks and anyone interested in being eco-conscious in the kitchen, including recipes for meatless mains and summer barbecue favorites. She is a seasoned food writer and classically-trained cook living in Brunswick. She has worked as a chef, a farmers’ market manager, and a boutique caterer. Rudalevige founded the Family Fish Project (a website dedicated to eating

seafood at home) and later worked as a lead culinary instructor at Stonewall Kitchen. The dedicated home cook and food writer has lent her voice to regional and national media outlets, from NPR to Cooking Light. Over the past four years, Rudalevige has written the weekly “Green Plate Special” column for the Maine Sunday Telegram. These newspaper articles are the foundation for Green Plate Special. Her book was a finalist for the Excellence in Publishing, 2018 Maine Literary Award and the winner of the 2017 Readable Feast Award for Best Socially-Conscious Cookbook.

This event is free and open to the public and is presented by Cumston Public Library and supported by Friends of Cumston Library. For more information, call (207) 933-4788.

