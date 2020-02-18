Jason Collett scored two goals to lift Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA/Southern Aroostook past Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence 7-3 on Tuesday at Kents Hill.

Noah Reynolds added a goal and two assists, and Jed Gilpatrick had a goal and an assist for the Black Hawks (4-13). Elijah Neureuther, Alex Dunn and Josh McGillicuddy also scored.

Coleman Watson, Marjorie Knight and Cam Jordan scored for the Capital Area Hawks (2-16).

