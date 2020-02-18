AUBURN — Cibo pizza shop in the eatery space at the Auburn Public Library recently held a benefit for Safe Voices, donating the income from sales for one night.

Customers raised $809 for the organization and Cibo pitched in the rest for a total of $1,000.

Safe Voices helps residents of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. It is a member of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

