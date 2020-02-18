Brandon Dearborn, 27, of Oxford, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3:30 p.m. Friday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
Shawn Estabrook, 40, of Otisfield, domestic violence terrorizing, violating conditions of release, aggravated assault, residual to submit to arrest, 10:40 p.m. Friday in Otisfield by the Maine State Police.
Hong Hor, 39, of Oxford, operating under the influence, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, 1:23 a.m. Sunday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
Jonathan Joy-Pagliarulo, 38, of Belmont, New Hampshire, criminal trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest, 10:37 p.m. Saturday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
Leanne LaRosa, 27, of Averill, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, 6 p.m. Monday in Sweden by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
Keith Libby, 49, of Lovell, domestic violence assault, 11:44 p.m. Saturday in Fryeburg by the Fryeburg Police Department.
Nicholas Martinez, 42, of Rumford, disorderly conduct, 1:32 a.m. Sunday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
Jacob McGurn, 23, of Gilead, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding, 5:41 p.m. Saturday in Gilead by the Maine State Police.
Saruon Roeun, 39, of Oxford, operating under the influence, 10:40 p.m. Saturday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
Brent Sickler, 35, of Newry, operating under the influence, 3:31 p.m. Sunday in Newry by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
Jason Tobin, 32, of Otisfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release, 6:34 p.m. Monday in Otisfield by the Norway Police Department.
