Concerts for a Cause is proud to host Chris Robley & Friends at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Get ready for an intimate evening of politically-conscious songs and a few fun covers. Robley is a singer-songwriter and award-winning poet who has made his home in the mill town of Lewiston. Robley’s orchestral indie-pop and folk music has been praised by The LA Times, The Boston Globe, NPR’s “Second Stage,” Performer, and others. Skyscraper Magazine said he is “one of the best short-story musicians to come along in quite some time” and the premiere journal for American roots music called him “the very real deal.”

Robley’s poetry has been published in POETRY Magazine, Prairie Schooner, Poetry Northwest, Beloit Poetry, and more. He is the winner of Boulevard’s Poetry Prize for Emerging Writers, a recipient of a Maine Literary Award in poetry, and was selected by former United States poet laureate Robert Pinsky as a finalist for the Dorset Prize.

Robley will be backed by Portland folk mainstays Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, on vocals, and Jeff Christmas, on upright bass and vocals. Both are fixtures of the Portland folk/singer-songwriter scene.

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the LA community to raise money for Auburn UU and local charities. The First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant St. (across from Dairy Joy) (on Spring across from Dairy Joy). Parking is handicap accessible. For more information, call (207) 783-0461 or www.auburnuu.org.

