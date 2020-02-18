Palaver Strings – a conductorless string ensemble based in Portland – seeks proposals for a Season 7 artist to create visuals for each of the five program themes.
The visuals will be used throughout the season in marketing and promotional materials, merchandise, website design, and other print and digital materials. Now in its sixth season, Palaver has established itself as a forward-thinking ensemble whose mission is rooted in community and creative programming.
To learn more about how to submit a proposal, stipend information and a timeline of the project, visit www.palaverstrings.org/contact.
