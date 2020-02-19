BIDDEFORD — The Lewiston boys hockey team achieved Class A’s first perfect regular season since 2007-08 with a 4-0 win over Thornton Academy at Biddeford Ice Arena on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (18-0) received goals from Ryan Pomerleau, Ben St. Laurent, Owen Cox and Evan Knowlton. Blue Devils goalie Keegan McLaughlin made 16 saves for the shutout.

Golden Trojans (10-8) goalie Gage Tarbox Belanger made 26 saves.

Biddeford was the last unbeaten and untied team in Class A, with a team featuring current Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin. The Tigers went 20-0 in the regular season and then captured the Class A title with a 4-1 win over Lewiston.

Lewiston also locked up the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs and has earned a bye into the semifinal round, which will be played at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee either on Feb. 28 or 29.

