Preservation Society elects officers

POLAND SPRING — The Poland Spring Preservation Society recently held it’s annual meeting at Cyndi’s Dockside Restaurant in Poland Spring. PSPS is a non-profit organization organized in 1975 after the Poland Spring House Fire, dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the Maine State Building (1893) and the All Souls Chapel (1912).

Elected as officers were James Delamater, president; Cyndi Robbins, vice-president; Merrill Marsh, treasurer; and David Andrews, secretary. PSPS not only maintains the Maine State Building and All Souls Chapel, but also manages Poland Spring museums, open throughout the spring, summer and fall, hosts Poland Heritage Day every June, and provides free weekly musical entertainment every Monday evening from mid-June through August. The Society is always looking for volunteers to be docents in their museums as well as for handy men and women who would like to help maintain their buildings. For more information, please call 998-4142.

Pickwick Club to begin discussion of ‘Jane Eyre’

AUBURN —The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and Victorian Literature reading and discussion group, will meet at the Auburn Public Library from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, to discuss Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre,” Chapters 1 to 15, and the second half of Dickens’ “David Copperfield.”

For more information, (especially weather related) call Joanne at 207-583-6957 or Alexis at 207-779-8979.

Claxton to address New Auburn association

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Rolly’s Diner when the speaker will be Sen. Ned Claxton. The meeting is open to everyone.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club to convene

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport, Pownal will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

Democratic City Committee to plan caucus

AUBURN — The monthly meeting of the Auburn Democratic City Committee will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Auburn City Building.

On the agenda is planning for the upcoming city Democratic caucus, which takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Auburn Middle School. The caucus follows the state presidential primary to be held on Tuesday, March 3. The process for becoming a state delegate as well as a national delegate for the presidential contenders will also be discussed.

All Auburn Democrats are urged to attend the city committee meetings, which take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served and visitors are welcome. Take the elevator to the second floor. Please bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center. Call 207-740 0113 for more information.

New Beginnings executive director to address Rotarians

LEWISTON — The A-L Rotary Club will host breakfast and a presentation by Chris Bicknell, executive director of New Beginnings, at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Bicknell is also chairman of the Maine Homeless Youth Provider Group, a member of the Maine Child Welfare Advisory Panel, a board member of the Maine Balance of State Continuum of Care and a member of the NN4Y Policy Advisory Committee. He has more than 25 years of experience in the field of human services, including as a consultant, trainer and presenter working with high-risk youth, restorative justice, youth employment, harm reduction and trauma-informed care.

Winthrop Lakes Camera Club to hear Jeanie Blanchard

WINTHROP — Jeanie Blanchard, a Hallowell professional portrait and landscape photographer, will speak to the Winthrop Lakes Region Camera Club from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Bailey Public Library.

Blanchard will talk about techniques she uses to reveal a subject’s character and to create beautiful backgrounds. She will also discuss her passion for sea and landscapes. The snow date is Friday, Feb. 28.

Created in January by Barbara Walsh, a Winthrop writer and photographer, the Winthrop Lakes Region Camera Club meets the last Wednesday of the month at the Bailey library, 39 Bowdoin St. For more information, contact Walsh at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »