STATE — The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund seek applications from Maine students.

The Gannett Scholarship provides renewable support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast, or electronic media. The fund helps pay tuition to attend an undergraduate, graduate, trade, or technical school.

The Gibbs Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating high school seniors planning to major in journalism or a reasonably related field.

The two funds share an online application, the deadline for which is April 1, 2020. To apply online, go to www.mainecf.org.

Applicants must be graduates of Maine high schools or have been home-schooled in Maine. Students will be chosen based on demonstrated interest in journalism through their choice of coursework and extracurricular activities, as well as financial need and academic achievement.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 600 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

