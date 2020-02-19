AUBURN — Lost Valley and the Dempsey Center will host a new winter-themed fundraising event in March.

Dubbed the Dempsey Winter Games, the event will feature downhill ski and snowboard races and a snowshoe walk and run.

According to a Tuesday news release, the event is modeled after the popular Dempsey Challenge, and all proceeds from the “winter games” will benefit the Dempsey Center.

The event will take place Saturday, March 7, and is open to the public.

“We’re excited to partner with Lost Valley in raising funds for Dempsey Center services,” said Tish Caldwell, Dempsey Center Fundraising Coordinator. “We see this event giving a big boost to both the Dempsey Center and the Lewiston-Auburn area. I’m excited about the growth potential of the Dempsey Winter Games.”

The news release states that participants must register in advance and raise a minimum of $75 to support the work of the Dempsey Center. Prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers in several categories.

“Lost Valley is honored to co-host this event with the Dempsey Center,” said April Shanaman, co-owner of Lost Valley. “The service provided there for cancer patients and their families is un-matched.”

Shanaman added that with downhill skiing and snowboarding plus the snowshoe event, “we have the makings of an amazing first year event.”

“Looking to the future, our 10K of Nordic trails for cross country skiing and ever-developing fat bike trail network means future Dempsey Winter Games has a lot of potential for growth,” she said.

With locations in Lewiston and South Portland, the Dempsey Center provides a range of services for patients and families dealing with cancer, including counseling and support groups, massage and acupuncture, nutrition services, movement and fitness classes, and educational programs. All services are provided at no charge.

