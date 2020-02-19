AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
February 20, 2020
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing:
· Application for an Auto Recycler License – N & M Auto Sales LLC
· (Open Hearing, Discussion & Close Hearing)
· Motion
5) Minutes – Minutes from February 6, 2020
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
9) Introduction of Police Officer Holli Pullen
10) Paving Bids for Road Work:
· Motion to award road paving to All States Asphalt pending award and closing of Road Bond.
11) Provider Recommendation for Funding:
· See attach list and Motion to award
12) Redrafted Travel Policy
· Motion
12) Waste Water Department – Shawn Brown
· Purchase of 1-ton dump truck
13) Town Manager Report: Verbal
14) Sewer Abatement: NA
15) Permission to attend: NA
16) Old Business:
17) Signatures:
· Agreement Between Town of Norway and Teamsters Local 340 for the Police Department.
· Certificate of Appointment for Holli Pullen
18) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
19) Upcoming Meetings:
· MDOT Public Hearing about the Proposed Pleasant Street Bridge work. 2/25/2020 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.
· Selectboard 3/5/20 & 3/19/20
20) Adjourn
