AGENDA

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

February 20, 2020

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing:

· Application for an Auto Recycler License – N & M Auto Sales LLC

· (Open Hearing, Discussion & Close Hearing)

· Motion

5) Minutes – Minutes from February 6, 2020

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

9) Introduction of Police Officer Holli Pullen

10) Paving Bids for Road Work:

· Motion to award road paving to All States Asphalt pending award and closing of Road Bond.

11) Provider Recommendation for Funding:

· See attach list and Motion to award

12) Redrafted Travel Policy

· Motion

12) Waste Water Department – Shawn Brown

· Purchase of 1-ton dump truck

13) Town Manager Report: Verbal

14) Sewer Abatement: NA

15) Permission to attend: NA

16) Old Business:

17) Signatures:

· Agreement Between Town of Norway and Teamsters Local 340 for the Police Department.

· Certificate of Appointment for Holli Pullen

18) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

19) Upcoming Meetings:

· MDOT Public Hearing about the Proposed Pleasant Street Bridge work. 2/25/2020 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

· Selectboard 3/5/20 & 3/19/20

20) Adjourn

« Previous

Next »

filed under: