Feb. 20, 2020

Public Hearing – Daddy O’s Liquor License.

6:00 p.m.

AGENDA

Call to order and Flag salute – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

Action on minutes

Action on minutes dated February 12th, 2020.

Adjustments to agenda –

Public comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

Old business

New business

To approve the application for liquor license submitted by Daddy O’s LLC.

To grant approval to transfer of forfeiture assets in the amount of $7837.00 from the State of Maine to the Municipality of Oxford.

To award the bid for the LED Conversion project in the Public Safety Building to __________________ for $________________.

Realterm – 28,776

– On Target Utility – 11,825

– BHE, LLC option 1 – 13,247.50

– BHE, LLC option 2 – 7,535

– Northlight option a. – 32,745

– Northlight option b. – 36,960

– Field Electric – 13,124

To approve a request to transfer from 85-01-85-43 Picnic Area Reserve to 60-25-30-02 Pismo Field Maintenance building/grounds in the amount of $547.00.

Department head reports

Town manager’s report

Selectmen’s items

Sign warrants – 108

Adjournment

Upcoming workshops:

Wednesday February 26th – Reserve accounts and Fund Balance Policy.

Wednesday March 4th – Welchville Dam

Wednesday March 11th – Thompson Lake Dam project

