Feb. 20, 2020
Public Hearing – Daddy O’s Liquor License.
6:00 p.m.
AGENDA
Call to order and Flag salute – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
Action on minutes
Action on minutes dated February 12th, 2020.
Adjustments to agenda –
Public comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
Old business
New business
To approve the application for liquor license submitted by Daddy O’s LLC.
To grant approval to transfer of forfeiture assets in the amount of $7837.00 from the State of Maine to the Municipality of Oxford.
To award the bid for the LED Conversion project in the Public Safety Building to __________________ for $________________.
Realterm – 28,776
– On Target Utility – 11,825
– BHE, LLC option 1 – 13,247.50
– BHE, LLC option 2 – 7,535
– Northlight option a. – 32,745
– Northlight option b. – 36,960
– Field Electric – 13,124
To approve a request to transfer from 85-01-85-43 Picnic Area Reserve to 60-25-30-02 Pismo Field Maintenance building/grounds in the amount of $547.00.
Department head reports
Town manager’s report
Selectmen’s items
Sign warrants – 108
Adjournment
Upcoming workshops:
Wednesday February 26th – Reserve accounts and Fund Balance Policy.
Wednesday March 4th – Welchville Dam
Wednesday March 11th – Thompson Lake Dam project
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Claws of health? Lobster blood could play role in new drugs
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Selectmen’s Meeting Agenda – Feb. 20, 2020
-
Community Sports
Nordiques to action off jerseys as part of Veterans appreciation weekend
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway Select Board agenda – Feb. 20, 2020
-
Business
Attorney General Barr blasts big tech, says it’s dodged accountability for harmful content