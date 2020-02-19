LEWISTON — The Maine Nordiques will be honoring military veterans, as well as active military personnel, the weekend of February 21-23 during Veterans Appreciation Weekend when they host the Northeast Generals at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Friday and Saturday’s games are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game is slated to start at 2 p.m.

All veterans and active military personnel will be granted free admission to each of the three games and will be recognized throughout the weekend as a thank you for all they have done and continue to do for their country.

The Maine Nordiques will wear specially designed military-style jerseys the entire weekend. All jerseys will be auctioned off to the public, with bidding beginning Friday and concluding at the end of Sunday’s game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Legion’s Homeless Veterans Outreach program.

Members of each branch of the military will also take part in a special skills competition during the first intermission of Saturday night’s game.

Veterans and military personnel may pick up their free ticket at the Androscoggnin Bank Colisee Box Office.

