LEWISTON — The Maine Nordiques will be honoring military veterans, as well as active military personnel, the weekend of February 21-23 during Veterans Appreciation Weekend when they host the Northeast Generals at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.
Friday and Saturday’s games are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game is slated to start at 2 p.m.
All veterans and active military personnel will be granted free admission to each of the three games and will be recognized throughout the weekend as a thank you for all they have done and continue to do for their country.
The Maine Nordiques will wear specially designed military-style jerseys the entire weekend. All jerseys will be auctioned off to the public, with bidding beginning Friday and concluding at the end of Sunday’s game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Legion’s Homeless Veterans Outreach program.
Members of each branch of the military will also take part in a special skills competition during the first intermission of Saturday night’s game.
Veterans and military personnel may pick up their free ticket at the Androscoggnin Bank Colisee Box Office.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Hayley Reardon returns to the Village Coffeehouse
-
Business
Claws of health? Lobster blood could play role in new drugs
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Selectmen’s Meeting Agenda – Feb. 20, 2020
-
Community Sports
Nordiques to action off jerseys as part of Veterans appreciation weekend
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway Select Board agenda – Feb. 20, 2020