LEWISTON — The Maine Nordiques will be honoring military veterans, as well as active military personnel, the weekend of February 21-23 during Veterans Appreciation Weekend when they host the Northeast Generals at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Friday and Saturday’s games are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game is slated to start at 2 p.m.

All veterans and active military personnel will be granted free admission to each of the three games and will be recognized throughout the weekend as a thank you for all they have done and continue to do for their country.

The Maine Nordiques will wear specially designed military-style jerseys the entire weekend. All jerseys will be auctioned off to the public, with bidding beginning Friday and concluding at the end of Sunday’s game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Legion’s Homeless Veterans Outreach program.

Members of each branch of the military will also take part in a special skills competition during the first intermission of Saturday night’s game.

Veterans and military personnel may pick up their free ticket at the Androscoggnin Bank Colisee Box Office.

The Maine Nordiques jersey that the team will wear this weekend as part of Veterans appreciation weekend. Maine Nordiques

filed under:
junior hockey, maine nordiques
