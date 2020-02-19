WRESTLING

SANFORD — At the Class A state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 15 Mt. Blue’s Tucker Nicholas finished second in the 170-pound class.

ALPINE SKIING

BRIDGTON — Defending state champion Edward Little sat in first place Friday, Feb. 14 after the first day of the Class A Alpine skiing state championships at Shawnee Peak.

The Red Eddies finished the girls giant slalom Friday with 722 points, two ahead of Mt. Blue’s 720. Oxford Hills and Fryeburg are tied for third (700 points).

Windham’s Sarah Hare claimed the girls individual giant slalom title.

Edward Little’s top finisher is Jordan Cummings, who placed ninth in the GS. Teammate Miranda Chadbourne came in 12th and Courtney Larson 17th.

Taylor Gordon took fifth for Mt. Blue.

Falmouth’s AJ Noyes is the Class A boys giant slalom state champion, leading the Yachtsmen to a nice first day lead with 774 points.

Mt. Blue was second (749 points), led by the seventh-place finish of Eli Yeaton. Joshua Smith came in 11th and Gurney Alexander was 17th.

BOYS HOCKEY

MESSALONSKEE 9, CAPITAL REGION 2:

WATERVILLE — Dylan Cunningham scored four times and added an assist in the Eagles’ win over the Hawks Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Bryce Crowell added two goals and an assist for Messalonskee, and Evan Hurtubise had a goal and an assist. Brady Doucette and Beh Hellen also scored.

Max Thamert and Colman Watson scored for Capital Region (Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence). Cam Jordan had two assists.

Mitchell Grant made 28 saves for Messalonskee (9-6-1) and Thomas Thornton and Adrian O’Connell combined to make 38 saves for the Hawks (2-14).

