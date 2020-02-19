What is happening to this country? Last week, President Trump fired a Purple Heart recipient and gave a white supremacist the Medal of Honor. Seriously?

How is this nation’s democracy to survive when no one in the Republican Party has the courage to stand up to Trump? Susan Collins plays her silly games trying to make people think she is ethical then, sure enough, votes for everything he does.

In the past three and a half years, I have read 20 different novels talking about the Hitler regime and how people fell for his evilness. Can’t people see what is taking place in this country? If we don’t wake up and smell the coffee, we will be living in a dictatorship.

Virginia Starbird, Leeds

