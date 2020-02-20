FARMINGTON — Foster Career and Technical Education Center invites parents of current Mt. Blue High School grade 10 students to a Bridge Academy Informational night, February 26, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A light dinner will be provided.

This informational session will take place in the Mt. Blue campus food court.

Parents and current sophomores are encouraged to hear from professionals about how Bridge Academy of Maine and the University of Maine at Augusta can provide dual enrollment opportunities during students’ junior and senior years of high school.

Bridge Academy Highlights

Integrated technical skill-based education that ties academic to real world careers through integrated CTE based labs.

Dual enrollment with an opportunity to earn 24+college credits while in high school.

Credits fully transferable within the University of Maine system. The Maine Community College System, and many other post-secondary institutions.

Additional career assessment, career exploration, and advising while in high school. Campus visitations, business visitations and summer academies.

The potential to complete an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science within 12 months and or A Bachelor’s degree within 36 months following high school graduation.

For more information call Mary Redmond-Luce, 207-778-3562, or email [email protected]

For more information regarding Bridge Academy, visit https://www.bridgeacademymaine.org/

To apply for Bridge Academy online, visit https://bridgeacademymaine.org/foster2020app

« Previous

filed under: