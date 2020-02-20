LEWISTON — Geiger, the nation’s largest privately held promotional products distributor, recently presented its quarterly Geiger Star Awards.

Nominated by fellow associates, they practice the principles of continuous improvement, embrace fresh and innovative ways to add value to customers and positively contribute to the company’s business.

Crystal Coolong is an order verifier supervisor in Total Care. After a recent acquisition, Coolong took on the challenge and developed a process that allowed her to enter over 1,000 orders in five months, worth $250,000 in sales.

Tara Praven is an assistant manager in Credit and Collections/Accounts

Receivable and is the epitome of an associate who goes “above and beyond” on a daily basis. Her extensive work history here at Geiger makes her an invaluable resource to the company. Her great attitude and willingness to help others is exactly what a Geiger Star is all about.

