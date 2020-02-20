PORTLAND — Windham suffered a setback early when Hannah Talon went down with an injury in the first three minutes of the game and the Eagles never looked the same, falling to top-seeded Oxford Hills 54-31 in Thursday’s AA North semifinal.

The Vikings will play No. 2 Portland (17-3) in the regional final on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Julia Colby got the offense going, scoring seven points on perfect three-for-three shooting to give the Vikings a 15-2 lead after one quarter.

Talon went down with a knee injury with over five minutes left in the first quarter, the same knee that kept her out last season. The Eagles had to face the 19-1 Vikings without a first-team AA North defender and a threat on the offensive end, making things difficult all game.

The Vikings took advantage and continued to attack the paint in the second quarter. Five players scored for Oxford Hills in the period, with Brooke Carson scoring four points. Cassidy Dumont hit two of her three 3-pointers on the night in the first half to give Oxford Hills a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Sarah Talon got her offense going in the second half, scoring 14 of her 17 points in the third and fourth quarters. Still, Oxford Hills had too many weapons on the offensive end for the young Windham squad to handle.

Cecelia Dieterich scored eight points in the second half to finish with a team-high 13 on the night. Colby and Dumont finished with 11 points, as Colby didn’t play much in the fourth quarter. Colby missed her team’s quarterfinal game against Deering while nursing an ankle injury, and while the senior had a full practice on Wednesday there was no need for the Vikings to risk it late with the game in hand.

Windham’s Destiny Potter finished with six points in the loss.

