2020 Maine state high school basketball tournament

Girls' Basketball Girls basketball: Undeterred and underrated Luci Rothwell keeps producing for Telstar Playing for an inexperienced building program, Rebels senior forward might be overlooked, but, as Mountain Valley Conference foes are well aware, she continues crashing the boards and racking up points.

Girls' Basketball Girls basketball: Mt. Blue shakes off relentless Leavitt Keily Reynolds leads the Cougars with eight points and Lexi Mittelstadt's behind-the scenes performance with 21 rebounds and nine assists help Mt. Blue to a hard-fought victory.