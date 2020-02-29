Sun Journal sports reporters Randy Whitehouse and Adam Robinson break down Saturday’s state championship games, which feature the Oxford Hills and Winthrop girls teams and the Winthrop and Edward Little boys teams.

Complete coverage of the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments

filed under:
2020 tournament, Edward Little Red Eddies, Oxford Hills Vikings, Winthrop Ramblers
