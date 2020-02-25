STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Saturday

Class AA girls: Oxford Hills vs. South Portland, 7:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena

Class C girls: Winthrop vs. Central Aroostook, 7:05 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center

Class C boys: Winthrop vs. Dexter, 8:45 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center

Class AA boys: Edward Little vs. Thornton Academy, 9:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena

