NORWAY — There will be a Public Meeting in Norway hosted by the Maine Department of Transportation to discuss the rehabilitation of the Pleasant Street Bridge that carries Main Street/ Route 118 over the Pennesseewassee Stream near the intersection with Water Street. Please join the MaineDOT for this meeting on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth Street.
Representatives of MaineDOT will be present to discuss this project, listen to concerns, receive comments, and answer questions from anyone with an interest in the project (Work Identification #: 023639).
Any inquiries regarding this project may be directed to the attention of Mark Parlin, Project Manager, Maine Department of Transportation, Bridge Program, 16 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0016. Telephone: (207) 624 – 3449. Email: [email protected]
Whenever there is a new road or bridge project, it is an opportunity to raise road safety concerns and to promote the importance of making roads safe and comfortable for pedestrians and bicyclists. Roads are for everyone, whether they are walking, rolling, on a bike or in a car. As we have learned, having input at the initial design stages can make a real difference!
