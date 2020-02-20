Representatives of MaineDOT will be present to discuss this project, listen to concerns, receive comments, and answer questions from anyone with an interest in the project (Work Identification #: 023639).

Any inquiries regarding this project may be directed to the attention of Mark Parlin, Project Manager, Maine Department of Transportation, Bridge Program, 16 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0016. Telephone: (207) 624 – 3449. Email: [email protected]

Whenever there is a new road or bridge project, it is an opportunity to raise road safety concerns and to promote the importance of making roads safe and comfortable for pedestrians and bicyclists. Roads are for everyone, whether they are walking, rolling, on a bike or in a car. As we have learned, having input at the initial design stages can make a real difference!