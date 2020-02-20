FARMINGTON — Vera’s Iron & Vine, a Maine-made shop featuring over 30 local artisans and craftspeople, is reopening in a new location on March 3.

The new venture is co-owned by Vera Johnson and John Nichols. Johnson originally opened the store at 155 Front St. in February 2018 as a place to sell her own work after moving here from Seattle in 2016.

The new shop address is 127 Broadway.

Vera’s Iron & Vine carries a very diverse variety of locally hand-crafted items including home furnishings, garden whimsy, jewelry, photography, cards, wearable art, plus creations repurposed into something new, fun and functional.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: