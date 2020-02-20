NORWAY — Selectmen voted Thursday night to purchase a new one-ton dump truck for the Wastewater Department, after the treatment plant operator said a borrowed one won’t keep on trucking much longer.

Shawn Brown said the 1982 Ford dump truck borrowed from the Norway Water District to haul duckweed from lagoons on Brown Street in the summer is “worn out and tired.”

“We’re trying to get our own, something that’s reliable,” he said.

The truck is also needed when manhole covers are redone on Beal Street and Huntington Avenue this summer, he said.

“We’re just looking to purchase a new vehicle to help us out with all the construction that we do,” Brown said.

A 2020 Ford-450 dump truck will be purchased from Ripley & Fletcher Ford in Paris for $42,950. Payments of $7,699.27 per year for six years will increase the department’s budget $900 for 2020-21, he said.

