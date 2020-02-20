Aubrey Collins, left, and her brother, Myles, of Lewiston try out one of several interactive displays at Museum L-A in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon. The weaving kiosk is part of “All Work and No Play,” an exhibit that delves into America’s industrial labor history. The exhibit explores the historic use of children as laborers in industries such as textile mills, sardine canneries and family farms throughout the state of Maine. For more information on the exhibit and museum visit www.museumla.org Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo