BETHEL — Elementary students in School Administrative District 44 performed well, overall, in the 2018-19 standardized testing compared to the state and/or previous year, directors were told at their recent meeting.

Results at the high school were more mixed.

The subject areas tested included English/language arts, math and science. A variety of standardized tests were utilized, as in other Maine schools.

Scores are evaluated according to whether students meet or exceed state standards for each subject.

The report by Cheryl Lang, SAD 44 director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, also compared the school scores to the state average and showed the change from the previous year.

In English/language arts, 63% of students in elementary schools in Bethel and Woodstock, and Telstar Middle School in Bethel, met or exceeded state standards. That’s 7% above the state average and a 14% increase over SAD 44 results last year.

For Telstar High School juniors, 53% met or exceeded the standards, which was 3% below the state average but an 11% increase over last year.

In math, 43% of SAD 44 elementary students met or exceeded standards, 7% above the state and no change from last year.

In math, 12% of juniors met or exceeded standards, which was 19% below the state average and a 5% decrease from last year.

In science, 64% of elementary students met or exceeded standards, 4% above state average and a 7% increase from last year.

For high school juniors, 48% met or exceeded standards, 12% below the state average but a 16% increase over last year.

Lang told directors at their meeting Feb. 10 that the test results are used by staff to help make decisions on curriculum and instructional work, teacher evaluation and professional growth, parent involvement, annual school goals, progress monitoring and other areas.

For more information on the statewide testing and SAD 44 data, go to https://www.maine.gov/doe/dashboard.

