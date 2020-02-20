Police continue to investigate a shooting Friday night that seriously injured a man in the parking lot of the Scarborough Walmart, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

“We’re still investigating and there are new no developments,” McCusland said Thursday.

The man wounded in the shooting, Ryan Townsend, 24, of Saco, underwent surgery Sunday at Maine Medical Center in Portland. McCausland said he was unsure of Townsend’s condition on Thursday morning but that he remains hospitalized. Prior to surgery, Townsend had been listed in critical condition.

Lt. Mark Holmquist of the state police told reporters Friday night that three people who knew each other were involved in the shooting, which took place at about 5:30 p.m. He did not specify how they knew each other or what led to the confrontation. Two vehicles parked near each other appeared to be involved in the investigation, a small dark sedan and a pickup.

“The shooter, as well as the female passenger that he was with, have been cooperative with the investigation thus far,” said Holmquist said Friday night. He said the pickup truck belonged to the person who shot Townsend.

Tyler Hish, 24, of Scarborough was questioned and released following the shooting.

Walmart was locked down for more than an hour while investigators collected evidence from the scene.

