The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a rule change that would allow for the use of non-binary as a gender marker on birth certificates.
The proposed change would allow parents to select non-binary for their child at birth or allow for the issuance of a new birth certificate later in life to align with gender identity.
It comes after Maine started offering the option in 2018 for non-binary designations on driver’s licenses and identification cards.
A public hearing on the birth certificate proposal is scheduled for March 9 at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Public comments can also be submitted to the Maine CDC through March 20.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Shooting in Walmart parking lot still under investigation
-
Business
Geiger names latest Star Awards winners
-
Maine
Maine considering non-binary option for birth certificates
-
New England
N.H. police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 Board of Directors Agenda – Tuesday, Feb. 25