AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas announces the 2019 Fall Semester Full-Time Dean’s List. Students eligible for the full-time students’ Dean’s List must earn a 3.25 grade point average for the given semester and must be enrolled full-time.

Students, along with their hometown, are listed alphabetically by county within the state of Maine, followed by a list of out-of-state students.

Oxford

Jillian DeLallo, Bryant Pond; Kerri Kimball, Canton; Ashley Walker, Canton; Diane Hinckley, Dixfield; Lisa Pyburn, Hiram; Marissa Crosby, Mexico; Brittney Ducas, Mexico; Izabel Wales, Norway; Jessica Paine, Otisfield; Danielle Atter, Oxford; Chelsea Allison, Rumford; Alicia Bulger, Rumford; Alicia White, Rumford; Heather Hayes, South Paris; Russell Seams, South Paris; Patty Pittman, West Paris.

