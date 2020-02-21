FARMINGTON — After 41 years the family business Good Times Unlimited is relocating just across the river to 165 Wilton Rd, Routes 2 & 4, between the Brickyard Cafe and Motor Supply.

Good Times will no longer sell towable RVs. Instead, it will focus on service and providing a well-stocked store offering RV parts and leisure life-style accessories for RV, camp or home.

The new store will open March 2. Hours will be Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting March 21, it will be open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

A grand opening will be held April 6-18.

“We’ll be open longer that Saturday, closed Easter Sunday,” Debbie Davis said.

She said Good Times will continue to work on brakes, wiring installing hitches, etc.

“New trucks are so complicated, some things may have to be sent elsewhere. We try to do what we can,” Debbie said.

Debbie and her sister, Jill Davis, manage the business. Nieces and nephews help out from time to time. Lyle Gordon is the service manager.

“Mom and dad bought the property in 1977,” Davis-Robinson said. “He was part of Davis Brothers. When they sold to Starbird Lumber, mom worked as a buyer at Emery’s. They wanted something to do together.

“The nearest RV dealer was in Skowhegan. We all enjoyed camping and being outside while we were growing up.”

Debbie Davis said the business grew from its start, of leaving a dog dish outside for the store’s cash register, to include the three bays there now.

She said her mom, Gayle Davis, passed away 15 years ago. Dad Edgar Davis is about 90% retired. He still mowed and maintained the outdoors.

“Now he’ll have more time for golf,” Debbie said.

She added, “Jill’s been pretty creative in making space at the new store. She’s taken advantage of every inch there, making more space for parts and accessories.”

Debbie said the former location has been sold and will become part of the solar farm project being developed at Sandy River Farms and nearby locations.

“They’ve been working on it for a couple years,” she said. “It ties everything together.”

