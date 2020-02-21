I have been enjoying The Scrappy Chef’s articles for over a year now, and this past September I finally met this woman who has become a very important part of my family’s life.

My family has had a camp on Rangeley Lake since the 1960’s, a home that was redesigned by my Mom and Dad in 2001. Whenever I visit I see my Mother’s print all over the camp, a place that had become her sanctuary….a place to be free. Her and my Dad had worked very hard in New York with the plan to spend a lot of their time in retirement “playing” in Rangeley, whether is be X skiing, kayaking, hiking or gardening. Life had a different plan for them and that plan dealt with cancer and dementia.

Throughout my Mother’s battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, & melanoma that had seeded in her lung, she would head North to recoup from chemotherapy and surgeries. Cancer had forced her into early retirement. My Mom, never to waste a minute, filled each day with making the camp “home”. In 2013 she was told she had Dementia which is similar to being struck by lightening. With my Dad by her side, and the support from her 3 children, she persevered just like she did when she was diagnosed with cancer multiple times, and did her research on slowing the progression of the disease. What she found was that she was already doing everything she could via exercise, diet, supplementation etc. Yep, my Mom was the Queen of healthy living.

Fast forward to 2018 and the progression of Dementia, if my parents were going to spend the Summer at the camp they would need to have help as my Dad had become a 24 hour a day “caregiver”. After multiple phone calls we found no organization that traveled to Rangeley. Thank God, or some would say it was luck, my Dad was introduced to Carmen and her daughter Joanne AKA The Scrappy Chef.

Since then I had heard so many wonderful things about Joanne. About how she was a great cook and was good with Mom, and how she had a column in The Rangeley Highlander.

When I arrived late Saturday night after a 12 hour travel day I had my first introduction to Joanne in the way of a my bedroom full of the flowers fragrance she had in a vase on the table, the towels folded up in a way one would encounter at a Bed & Breakfast, and a bed that was made so inviting as I was pooped. Two days later I met her in person when she came over so my dad and I could hike to the Height of Land. When we walked in the house it smelled of brownies and a Shepard’s Pie. Not only that but I saw the affect Joanne had on my Mom who was bright eyed and all smiles when a smile usually comes only once a day. The following week after a hike up Bald Mountain with my Dad I heard such loud noises when we got out of the car. Honestly I thought it was the TV blasting. When we walked in music was playing and Joanne was singing to my Mom. That was the first time I had seen my Mom so engaged in such a long time. Again she was all smiles & seemed to be mesmerized with Joanne. Not only that but my laundry was done, the entire house cleaned and a meal on the stove. My mind boggled by this woman who not only helps my Dad in ways no one could, but she engages with my Mom in a way that brings life to her. And no, my Mom isn’t neglected when Joanne cleans because my Mom is the helper by carrying the cord or hose to the vacuum.

During a phone call with my brother while he was with my parents getting ready to drive them South to Florida, he told me that while he was hiking Joanne took care of his laundry and had cleaned while taking care of Mom. During that phone call we agreed that Dad should fly Joanne to Florida to help with Mom…..yes he was as impressed, if not more, as myself. With me and my 2 brothers 1, 2, and 4 travel days away from Rangeley it is comforting to know that Joanne is just a phone call away.

This letter cannot be finished without me mentioning 2 other people who help my Dad take care of himself so he can take care of Mom. One being Shirley, who apparently also makes great meals. And the other is Pat who provides Caregiver relief on Tuesdays at The Rangeley Health Center.

Liz Auger

Salt Lake City, UT

« Previous

Next »