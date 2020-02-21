AUBURN – My beloved mother, Lucille Rheaume , passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2020. She was 66 days shy of her 95th birthday. This is her Life and the Legacy she left for me and her family.Mom was born in Lewiston on April 25, 1925, to George and Julia Nadeau. She had two sisters, Jean and Arlene. Sadly, Mom’s life wasn’t easy. Her dad passed away before social security benefits were implemented, and her mother raised three girls as a single mother. On a very tight budget, not eating properly, a doctor once told my Grandma that my Mom would not live to be 18! She certainly proved him wrong! She outlived him! Mom never went to high school because she needed to help support our family. As a young girl, she began working in a shoe factory, covering heels with leather.Later, she took on a second job as a waitress at an Italian restaurant, Steckino’s. She loved it there, she made more money and serving others gave her a sense of security and stability. She left the shoe factory and began working full time at the restaurant.The old adage, “The love of money is the root of all evil,” did not sit well with my mother. For her, working hard, being dedicated and having the ability to earn money made her happy because she was able to have things and give things to us that she was unable to enjoy as a kid herself. Mom married my Dad briefly. I believe I was 5 when they divorced. She remarried and remained my stepdad’s wife until his death. Whereas she was happy in her work, her marriages were not fulfilling and literally dove her deeper into her work. Work was her passion. It remained her happiest of times. It fulfilled her purpose. Mom worked at Steckino’s for 19 years. She relocated to New Jersey to be closer to her sister but she missed Maine terribly and returned quickly after.A chef at Steckino’s opened up his own restaurant, Marco’s, and for Mom it was “a perfect fit.” She worked there for 25 years, was highly respected and many customers asked to sit at a table she served because of her stellar customer service Mom left Marco’s after it suffered a fire. The years of waitressing had taken their toll on her legs. Even though it was rebuilt, she retired to her lovely home in Turner.Throughout her life, my Mom was very generous with me, my sisters and their children. I never had to wear hand me downs like Mom did. Some of my fondest memories include day trips to Sebago Lake for breakfast and lunch BBQs. Mom rented a cottage at Tripp Lake for the entire summer. We all had fun there.She made sure we had a better, more carefree childhood than she had. I love her so much for her sacrifices and devotion to her family. She enjoyed her hobbies too. She did beautiful crafts, especially needlepoint and quilting. She shared many of her beautiful creations with her friends and our family..In 2017, after falling several times, it was decided she needed to get in an assisted living facility. We are all very grateful for The Chapman House, its lovely and caring staff for their wonderful service. Even though my mother missed her Turner home, she did enjoy her time there.Mom is survived by her only child, Ann Charette; her two sisters, Jean Teague (predeceased) and Arlene Collaretti and husband John; her nieces, Sandra Nadeau, Linda Lafayette, Julie Collaretti, Maria Elfreth, Paula Berardi, her nephews, David Charpentier, John Collaretti (predeceased) and Jason Cyr (predeceased.), her niece-in-laws, Linda Collaretti and Christine Cyr; and numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.My Mom was an amazing mother who embraced an awesome work ethic. I often reflect on what she was able to accomplish with limited education and resources. I admire her so much and pray at the end of my life, I can leave an equally indelible mark on the world and display the strength and courage and true grit she did so beautifully.Rest well, Dearest Mom, you sooooo deserve sweet Peace. “Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant.”

