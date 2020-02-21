Cleo is a 1 to 3 year old female–Hi, I’m Cleo. I prefer the company of social cats over people, but am beginning to warm up. I would do best in a quiet environment where I could relax and adjust in my own time. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

Jasmine is a 7 year old female, pit bull terrier mix—Hi, my name is Jasmine. I am a super sweet older gal who is looking for a home without other animals. I love adult people and want all of their attention, so probably a home without young children would be best. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

