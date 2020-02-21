Megan Fletcher, 7, of New Vineyard and Pastor Tom DuBois of Salem Township sled down Gilmore Hill in Kingfield Sunday, Feb. 16, as part of the Western Mountain Baptist Church annual sliding party. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

 

Oh, no! It looks like they are going to crash. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

 

Megan Fletcher, 7, of New Vineyard laughs as Tom DuBois of Salem Township saves them from a wipeout Sunday, Feb. 16, at Gilmore Hill in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

 

Logan Maynard, 5, perches atop his dad, Johnny Maynard, both of Salem Township during a sledding session at Gilmore Hill in Kingfield Saturday, Feb. 15. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

