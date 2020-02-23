LISBON FALLS — Roland Jr. and Kimberly Jacques Jr. of Lewiston and Michelle Arnold and Blaine Whitney announce the engagement of their children, Courtney Serena Jacques and Trevor Alexander Whitney, both of Lisbon Falls. Trevor is also the stepson of Dan Arnold.

The future bride is a 2014 graduate of Lewiston High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Maine Farmington, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in community health education with a minor in nutrition.

The future groom is a 2012 graduate of Poland Regional High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Maine Farmington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in rehabilitation.

