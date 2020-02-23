Flashback is a regular Monday feature highlighting life in the past in the Lewiston-Auburn area. If you have more information about today’s image, share it on the Lewiston Public Library’s website at tinyurl.com/LPLarchive.

Circus elephants walk up Pine Street, in front of the Dewitt Hotel at the corner of Park and Pine streets, in about 1900.

 

