Ryan Parquette went 2 for 2 with three RBI as the Campbell Camels (3-4) beat the Maine Black Bears (0-6), 6-2 in a Campbell Invitational game at Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Parquette hit a two-run home run as a part of a four-run fourth inning for the Camels. Collin Wolf went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple, knocking in two runs on the triple. Wyatt Towson won in relief for the Camels, allowing one hit and striking out one in 1 2/3 innings.

Oxford Hills graduate Colton Carson lost in his first start and second appearance for Maine, allowing a run and two walks in one inning. Alex McKenney and Jeffrey Omohundro had RBI for Maine, both on doubles.

NBA G League

KNICKS 116, RED CLAWS 111: Trey Davis scored a season-high 43 points as the Maine Red Claws held on to defeat the Westchester Knicks 116-111 Sunday at White Plains, New York.

Yante Maten added 25 points and seven rebounds for Maine, which was without two-way players Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall. Fall left the game after two minutes with an undisclosed injury. Wayne Blackshear had 18 points off the bench, and John Bohannon had seven points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, in 31 minutes.

Lamar Peters led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 assists.

The Knicks outscored Maine 41-27 in the fourth quarter but their comeback fell short. Ignas Brazdeikis, the New York Knicks’ 2019 second-round pick had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and JJ Moore added 21 points.

