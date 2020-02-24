Julia Colby of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School is among the six finalists for 2020 Miss and Mr. Maine Basketball awards.

Joining Colby, whose team will play for a second consecutive state title Saturday, as Miss Maine Basketball finalists are Brooke Obar of Greely and Maggie Whitmore of South Portland. Colby and Whitmore will face each other in Saturday’s Class AA state championship game.

Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle, Logan Bagshaw of Greely and Hampden Academy’s Bryce Lausier are the finalists for Mr. Maine Basketball. Lausier will be playing in the Class A state final against York on Saturday.

The awards will be presented March 6 at the Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor, the night before the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior all-star games at Husson University.

